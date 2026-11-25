The European Central Bank has expressed serious reservations about the one-off windfall tax being prepared by the Bulgarian government for 2027. According to the institution, the measure could weaken banks’ financial resilience, restrict lending and increase costs for households and businesses.

The opinion concerns a draft amendment to the Corporate Income Tax Act and was requested by Bulgaria’s finance minister on 27 October 2026. The tax is set at 33% on a specified tax base for 2027.

The scope includes banks, insurers, bureaux de change, companies providing public electronic communications services, financial institutions offering quick loans, as well as large food retailers.

Uncertainty over the overall tax rate

The ECB points out that the draft does not make sufficiently clear whether the new levy will be imposed in addition to the standard 10% corporate tax or replace it. Under the more likely interpretation of the provisions, the tax would be additional, resulting in an overall rate of 43% on profits classified as windfall profits.

The central bank warns that credit institutions could pass part of the additional burden on to customers through higher interest rates on loans, increased fees or tighter lending conditions.

Warning of fewer new loans

“Banks must retain the ability to maintain sound capital positions, set aside funds for potential future losses and provide banking services under conditions consistent with monetary policy,” the ECB opinion states.

According to the ECB, higher taxation could reduce banks’ retained earnings and their ability to build capital buffers. This would limit their resilience in the event of economic shocks and their capacity to finance households and businesses.

The institution also envisages another effect: banks could slow the granting of new loans in 2027 in order to reduce their profits for the period subject to taxation and create conditions for higher income in subsequent years. Thus, according to the ECB, the bill could affect lending at a time when companies need financing for working capital and inventories.

The opinion also warns of legal uncertainty. The frequent introduction of temporary tax provisions could undermine investor confidence, increase financing costs for credit institutions and lead to legal disputes.

The ECB notes that Bulgarian banks continue to be well capitalised and generate strong profits. Nevertheless, the institution stresses that they must retain sufficient funds for capital buffers and to cover potential future losses.