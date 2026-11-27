The American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria raised a record €114,000 at its traditional charity dinner held to mark Thanksgiving in the United States. The event took place on November 24 at Sofia Event Center and brought together more than 400 representatives of the business community, diplomatic circles and public life.

The sum is the highest in the initiative’s history for the fourth consecutive year. The previous record was €74,000.

Two causes will receive the funds

The donations will be directed entirely to two causes managed by the BCause Foundation. One is the “Ready for Success” scholarship program, which supports school and university students with high academic achievements who have lost one or both of their parents.

The second cause is aimed at women and children affected by domestic violence. The funds provide access to shelters, as well as legal, psychological and social support.

“In the uncertain times in which we live, a sense of solidarity, support and gratitude are among the values that every person should preserve and share with those around them,” said the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Mihaylov.

According to him, for years the organizers have sought to make the charity dinner not only an official event, but also an expression of these values.

Donations and charity auction

The sum was raised through corporate sponsorships, individual participation, direct donations and two charity auctions. Among the largest donors were Arrise with €13,000, Paysafe with €5,960, Nexo with €5,000 and Top Hospital Service with €4,750.

Olympic weightlifting champion Karlos Nasar also joined the initiative. He sent a video message to the guests and donated his championship T-shirt for the charity auction.

“Ready for Success” program marks its 21st anniversary

In 2026, the “Ready for Success” scholarship program will mark 21 years since its establishment. The American Chamber of Commerce and its members have supported it for 19 years, while the total amount raised for the program by corporate and individual donors has already exceeded €2.1 million.

The honorary guest of the evening was Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev. He received the AmChampion award for his contribution to Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. Martin McDowell, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, also attended the event.

Chamber President Tomi Ver Elst noted that the organization had reached a record 370 members in 2026. He identified the Regional Economic Conference of the American Chambers of Commerce and the third business mission in the field of defense and security in the United States among its main achievements.

“Our Chamber will continue to uphold the principles of the market economy, democracy and freedom, the rule of law, entrepreneurship and modern education,” Tomi Ver Elst emphasized.

Sources: nova.bg