The National Assembly passed the full package of tax changes at second reading following a 15-hour sitting. It includes new VAT registration thresholds, updated fines, changes to property tax assessments, tax relief for families and new regimes under excise legislation.

The threshold for mandatory VAT registration will be €60,000 in 2027, €70,000 in 2028 and €75,000 in 2029. The package also includes an obligation to register before the first supply in the sale of new buildings and regulated land plots.

It was precisely the provisions concerning real estate that sparked some of the sharpest disputes. Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova said: “The measure is intended to prevent VAT from being concealed.” In her words, private, inherited and accidentally acquired properties will not fall within the scope of the new regime.

Tax assessments to be changed in stages

The adopted changes provide for the tax assessments of buildings, land, improvements and agricultural land to be updated by 30% in 2027 and by 35% in each of 2028 and 2029. The Ministry of Finance points out that this in itself will not change property tax and waste collection fees, as these are set by municipalities.

However, Vazrazhdane representative Tsoncho Ganev said that increasing the tax base could lead to higher liabilities for property owners. “When they raise the tax assessment by 30%, that means they are raising the tax by 30%,” he said. This is a political assessment that does not correspond to the position of the Finance Ministry.

Higher tax relief and new sanctions

The package provides for higher tax relief for children – €5,000 for one child, €10,000 for two children and €15,000 for three or more children. The relief for a child with disabilities will rise to €12,000. A new €2,000 relief is also envisaged for expenses related to a child’s health, education and sporting activities.

Fines and financial sanctions under tax and administrative laws are also being changed. During the discussions, an example was given in which a fine of 500 leva is updated to €500. Bozhidar Bozhanov of Democratic Bulgaria said that a letter would be sent to President Iliana Iotova requesting that the provisions be returned for further consideration, and that once they enter into force, the party could refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Among the controversial measures is the tax on excess profits of banks, insurers, telecommunications companies, bureaux de change, fast-loan companies and large food retailers. The proposed rate is 33% on the determined excess profit. The changes to excise legislation allow up to 30 litres of homemade rakia to be stored on business premises and at private events such as weddings and christenings, but not sold.

Following the final vote, the laws must be signed and promulgated in the State Gazette. Some of the new thresholds and regimes are scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg