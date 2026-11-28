New European Union sanctions could complicate the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev warned. He called for „common sense“ in discussions on the restrictions that Brussels has proposed including in the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

„Any restrictions always have a negative impact. The construction of a power plant is a lengthy process that requires resilience and confidence not only in the technical solutions, but also in the entire organisational framework of the projects,“ Likhachev said.

According to him, Russian and Hungarian companies, as well as companies from Germany, France and other EU countries, are involved in Paks II. That is why Rosatom is monitoring whether the restrictions will affect payments, supplies, logistics, the recruitment of specialists and the work of foreign subcontractors at the construction site.

„We will nevertheless wait for common sense and a practical approach to prevail over short-term political interests,“ the head of the Russian state corporation said. He added that, in his view, the sanctions would primarily harm the European countries and companies involved in the project.

What the new sanctions package provides for

The European Commission presented its proposal for the 22nd package on 23 November. It includes restrictions against around 60 more Russian banks, cryptocurrency platforms and payment services. The measures have not yet been finally adopted. This requires the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states.

Likhachev's warning comes against the backdrop of Siemens' already terminated involvement in supplies for Paks II. At the end of 2025, Rosatom terminated its contract with the company because it was unable to fulfil its obligations. According to the Hungarian publication Világgazdaság, Siemens did not receive an export licence for the manufacture of the equipment in Germany.

Rosatom clarified that Siemens' equipment accounted for less than 4% of the project's total equipment and could be replaced with Russian or European equivalents. Thus, the terminated contract does not call the entire project into question, but it shows how restrictions can affect individual supplies and subcontractors.

The project also faces a legal dispute

In September 2025, the Court of Justice of the European Union annulled the European Commission's decision approving Hungary's state aid for the construction of the two new reactors at Paks. The Court said that the Commission should also have examined whether the direct award of the construction contract to a Russian company complied with EU public procurement rules.

The ruling affects the legal framework for financing and contracting, while Rosatom's warning concerns ongoing supplies and the involvement of European companies. The adoption of the new sanctions package could impose additional requirements on payments, transport and the work of subcontractors at the construction site.

Sources: rbc.ru