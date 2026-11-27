British steelmakers have called on the government to change the agreement with the European Union on linking emissions trading systems. According to industry association UK Steel, the current terms put British industry at a disadvantage compared with its European competitors.

The United Kingdom and the EU agreed on 20 November to link their emissions trading systems. The aim is for goods, including steel, to be exempt from carbon charges when traded between the two sides. However, the difference in the implementation timelines has prompted a reaction from the British sector.

London plans to exempt goods originating in the EU from the UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism as of 1 January 2027. For British goods, exemption from the corresponding European mechanism is not expected until 2028. As a result, British exporters will continue to face costs and administrative requirements in the European market next year.

“Mutual exemption must mean exactly that. It is astonishing that the government has agreed to remove a barrier to European steel entering the British market, while British producers continue to face that same barrier when exporting to the EU,” said UK Steel Director General Peter Brennan.

According to Reuters, UK Steel described the agreement as “fundamentally unequal trading relations” and asked the government to explain why it had accepted terms that, according to the organisation, put British producers at a disadvantage in their largest foreign market.

The European mechanism is already in force

The European Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, known as CBAM, came into force in January 2026. It imposes carbon costs on certain imported goods, including steel, so that they are comparable with the costs borne by producers in the EU.

The British CBAM is due to begin operating at the start of 2027. The linking of the British and European emissions trading systems itself is scheduled for 1 January 2028, but this depends on the ratification and entry into force of the agreement. The European Commission states that, once the necessary legal procedures have been completed, British goods will be eligible for exemption from the European mechanism.

The British government estimates that the agreement could add up to £3.8 billion annually to the economy by 2040 and exempt exports worth around £6.5 billion from European carbon charges.

A key market for British exports

The dispute comes amid London's efforts to preserve its steel industry. The United Kingdom nationalised British Steel in 2026 after the company found itself at the centre of the debate over the future of domestic production.

In 2024, the EU market accounted for 78 percent of total British steel exports, amounting to 1.9 million tonnes. This makes the deadlines for exemption from carbon charges particularly important for producers selling to European customers.

So far, the British government has not provided an immediate comment on UK Steel's objections.

Sources: bta.bg, in.marketscreener.com, apnews.com