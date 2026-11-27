The Turkish company “Kıraç Galvaniz” announced that, through a consortium established in Bulgaria, it has signed a contract for the maintenance and repair of road safety systems in the Northwestern and Southwestern regions. The contract was signed on November 26 and has a one-year term.

“Through the consortium established in Bulgaria, our company signed a road safety contract on November 26,” the company announced. Performance is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026.

In Kıraç Galvaniz’s official stock exchange announcement, the value is stated as €32,125,000 excluding VAT. This amounts to €38,550,000 with tax included. In the material provided by the Bulgarian News Agency, the amount is presented as €32.125 million including VAT, which differs from the figure announced by the company itself in its stock exchange notification.

What the procedure includes

The documentation published by “Avtomagistrali” EAD concerns the selection of a contractor for the sale and delivery of road restraint systems. The scope covers the districts of Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Lovech and Pleven in the Northwestern region, as well as Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Kyustendil and Sofia in the Southwestern region.

In a separate clarification regarding the procedure, “Avtomagistrali” EAD specifies a maximum value of €32,125,000 excluding VAT for an estimated one-year period. In the published documentation, the subject matter is defined as the sale and delivery of restraint systems, while Kıraç Galvaniz describes the signed contract as one for the maintenance and repair of road safety systems.

Two more procedures are under way

Kıraç Galvaniz reports that the evaluation of two other public procurement procedures for which it submitted bids in Bulgaria is ongoing. The company describes the contract as an opportunity to expand its international operations and strengthen its presence in foreign markets.

The announcement does not identify the Bulgarian partners in the consortium or the contracting authority. Publicly available documentation from “Avtomagistrali” EAD shows a procedure with the same territorial scope and the same maximum value excluding VAT, but the final details about the selected contractor and the signed contract are not set out in the invitation itself.

Sources: bta.bg, actualno.com, 24plovdiv.bg