Economic confidence in Bulgaria declined for a second consecutive month, reaching 94.2 points in November, compared with 94.7 points in October. The indicator, which summarizes business and consumer sentiment, remained below its long-term average of 100 points for the tenth consecutive month.

The index was last above this threshold in January 2026, when it reached 100.5 points. This was followed by a decline in February and March, a partial recovery in the spring and a new drop in the autumn.

Construction records its weakest result since June

The sharpest deterioration was recorded in sentiment in the construction sector. The sector indicator fell to minus 10.7 points from minus 8.2 points in October. This is its lowest level since June 2026.

Confidence in industry also declined – to minus 5 points from minus 4.5 points a month earlier. The only improvement among the main sectors was recorded in services, where the indicator rose from 6 to 6.3 points.

The indicator measuring employment expectations in Bulgaria fell to 102 points from 103.3 points. Despite the decline, it remained above the 100-point threshold.

Confidence also weakens in the EU

In the euro area, economic confidence declined for a third consecutive month – by 0.7 points to 95.8 points. In the European Union, the decline was 0.5 points, bringing the indicator to 96 points, its lowest level since June.

“Both indicators are below their long-term average of 100 points,” the European Commission said.

According to the Commission, weaker sentiment in the euro area is mainly linked to industry and construction. Confidence among industrial producers fell to minus 5.1 points from minus 3.6 points, while in construction it declined to minus 7 points from minus 6.1 points.

Improved sentiment among consumers and retailers partially offset the decline. No change was recorded in the services sector as a whole. Meanwhile, producers’ expectations for selling prices reached a six-month high, while consumers’ inflation expectations fell to their lowest level since February.

Sources: bta.bg