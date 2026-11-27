Bulgaria risks delays to or restrictions on European funding if it fails to correct its excessive budget deficit. Economist Rumen Galabinov issued the warning, pointing out that the possible sanction of around €25 million is not the only risk facing the country.

The European Commission recommended that the Council of the EU establish that Bulgaria has not taken effective action to implement the recommendations under the excessive deficit procedure. The potential fine has been estimated at approximately 0.02% of gross domestic product, but no final decision has yet been made on whether it will be imposed or on its amount.

In its assessment, the European Commission formulated the conclusion as follows: “Bulgaria has not taken effective action” with regard to the corrective plan adopted by the Council of the EU in July. The next decision will be made by the member states in the Council, while the assessment of implementation will continue in spring 2027.

The deficit and growth forecasts

The Council of the EU opened the excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria on 10 July 2026. At the time, the forecast was for a deficit of 4.1% of GDP in 2026, against an allowable threshold of 3%. In its autumn forecast, the European Commission now expects the deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2026 and remain above the threshold in 2027, at 4%.

The Commission forecasts economic growth of 2.7% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027. The Bulgarian government's draft budget projects higher growth of 2.5% for next year, which, according to Galabinov, creates a risk that revenue targets will not be met.

The European Commission notes that Bulgaria's net expenditure is expected to increase above the recommended rate in 2026. The deviation is estimated at 2.3% of GDP even after deducting the additional flexibility for defence spending.

The shadow economy and new debt

Galabinov pointed to curbing the shadow economy as a possible source of additional budget revenue. According to him, VAT evasion, fictitious four-hour employment contracts for people who actually work longer hours, and the payment of part of salaries in cash reduce tax and social security revenue.

The economist also warned about tourism revenue. In the event of a weak season, the state may fail to collect the expected receipts from VAT and other taxes, which would increase pressure on the budget. In such a scenario, he said, the financial framework could be revised in 2027.

The draft budget for 2027 provides for a maximum increase in state debt of up to €8.6 billion. Galabinov predicts that, if revenue is lower and European funding is delayed, the need for debt financing could grow, as could interest expenses.

The warning about European funds relates primarily to the next programming period, 2028–2034. According to Galabinov, this would affect municipalities, ministries and investment projects after the Recovery and Resilience Plan is completed. The European Commission, however, points out that Bulgaria must strictly implement the 2027 budget, with the aim of preserving full access to EU funding.

Priorities for the negotiations

Galabinov identified infrastructure and transport corridors, defence capabilities, innovation and competitiveness as Bulgaria's main priorities in negotiations on the new EU budget. He called on the country to coordinate its positions with Greece and Romania.

Among his other proposals is a change in the distribution of agricultural support so that a larger share goes to fruit and vegetable producers and livestock farmers. In his words, the national interest must be defended within the framework of European solidarity, as access to the common budget is directly linked to Bulgaria's development opportunities.

Sources: euronews.bg, bgonair.bg, economic.bg