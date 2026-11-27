“Toplofikatsia Sofia“ is effectively a bankrupt company, while commissioning a new analysis by the World Bank merely postpones the adoption of real measures. This was stated by former Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov on the programme “Denat ON AIR“.

According to him, the decision to commission the analysis was made without the necessary coordination with “Bulgargaz“, the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the Ministry of Energy. “They are simply buying time now, so that no one will be held responsible again,“ Nikolov commented.

He said that for more than a decade, insufficient action had been taken to restructure the company’s liabilities and modernise its technology. Nikolov recalled that in 2022 there had been an opportunity to attract a technology partner to take over external management, but the proposal had been blocked.

Debts exceed €1.3 billion

On 19 November, the Sofia Municipal Council supported Mayor Vasil Terziev’s proposal to launch a recovery process with the participation of the World Bank. The first phase is expected to last up to one year and cost up to €900,000. It is to cover the company’s financial, technical, regulatory and management condition.

According to the Sofia Municipality, as of November, “Toplofikatsia Sofia“’s liabilities to “Bulgargaz“ and the Bulgarian Energy Holding exceeded €1.3 billion. Separately, “Bulgargaz“ reported that the company’s total debt to it amounted to €971 million. The state-owned gas supplier insists that by 31 December 2026, an agreement must be signed acknowledging 39 unpaid invoices for natural gas delivered in 2024, with a total value of €301,942,297.70.

“Bulgargaz“ warned that in the absence of an agreement, it would begin filing legal claims in stages. According to the company, this could result in additional legal costs of more than €12 million. “Toplofikatsia Sofia“ has also been asked to provide information on its financial and liquidity condition, including a 13-week cash-flow forecast and a payment schedule.

Warning for the winter

Nikolov warned that breakdowns in the district heating network could place additional strain on the electricity distribution system if households switch en masse to electric heating appliances.

“During this period, they will not receive a service, they will have very high bills, and there is also a chance they will be left both without electricity and without heating,“ Alexander Nikolov said.

Earlier in the day, “Toplofikatsia Sofia“ reported new breakdowns that left thousands of households without heating. Municipal councillors said that part of the district heating network was more than 40 years old and called for external management and investment.

According to Nikolov, the financial consequences will not remain limited to the capital, as the liabilities are linked to state-owned energy companies. The World Bank’s analysis is expected to propose scenarios for the future management and development of “Toplofikatsia Sofia“, but final decisions on the debts, investments and management model have still not been made.

Sources: bgonair.bg