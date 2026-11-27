Bulgarian tourism expects a 6–7% increase in winter bookings, said Polina Karastoyanova, executive director of the National Tourism Board. According to her, Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo are prepared to welcome tourists, while the season will be supported by the preparations of businesses, institutions and local authorities.

Karastoyanova said that the summer season ended with results comparable to those of the previous year. Weaker interest from the German market was offset by tourists from Poland, Central Europe and neighboring countries. Among the lasting changes in tourist behavior, she highlighted last-minute bookings. „This trend has now been permanently reversed, and bookings are increasingly shortening the lead time before holidays take place“, Karastoyanova said.

Greater capacity for the 2027 summer season

Preparations for next summer have already begun. Charter flights from six airports have been agreed with international tour operator TUI Group. At the beginning of November, the Ministry of Tourism announced that TUI planned to increase its volumes for Bulgaria in 2027, with positive signals also coming from the Polish market.

Separately, the Ministry of Tourism expects around 30% more airline seats from Germany to Varna and Burgas during the 2027 summer season. This is important for a sector that has faced air-capacity constraints and fluctuations in the German market in recent seasons. In October 2026, 59.3 thousand visits by German citizens and 25 thousand visits by Polish citizens were recorded in Bulgaria, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute. The total number of visits by foreign citizens during the month was 913.5 thousand, or 4.5% fewer than in October 2025. The data also include transit crossings and cover a period outside the main summer season.

Holiday prices remain a contentious issue

High prices for Christmas and New Year packages continue to raise questions about whether more Bulgarians will choose to holiday abroad. Karastoyanova defended the industry's pricing policy, arguing that the market is the most accurate criterion for demand. According to her, hotel and restaurant occupancy shows that there are enough customers for the services on offer.

She gave the example of high prices in the Austrian city of Innsbruck during the holiday period, but acknowledged that Bulgaria's tourism sector needs to change its pricing model. The goal is to distribute demand across more months instead of concentrating it in short summer and winter seasons.

„We should not concentrate everything within 2–3 months in summer or winter“, Karastoyanova stressed. According to her, longer seasons and attracting tourists with greater spending power are among the conditions for more sustainable development of the sector.

She also described access to the mountains and the development of alternative products as important. Bulgaria can combine seaside, mountain, wine, cultural, archaeological and sports tourism, while security and diplomatic efforts remain key to maintaining interest in the country amid tensions in the Black Sea region.

Sources: euronews.bg