S&P Global Ratings changed the outlook on France’s sovereign credit rating from “stable” to “negative” without downgrading the rating itself. The agency affirmed the long-term rating at “A+” and the short-term rating at “A-1”, but warned that rising debt, weak growth and higher interest costs are making it more difficult to contain the budget deficit.

“The negative outlook on France reflects rising government debt amid moderate economic growth prospects and weak political consensus on addressing the sizeable structural budget deficit,” S&P said in its rationale for the decision. The agency also cited “a high risk that political fragmentation will persist after the 2027 presidential election”, which could limit the scope for reducing the deficit and adopting growth-supporting reforms.

France faces a difficult budget for 2027

The decision comes as the French government attempts to push through the 2027 budget in a deeply divided parliament. The plan calls for the budget deficit to fall from an expected 5.4% of gross domestic product in 2026 to 5% the following year. Meanwhile, official data showed that the economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter. Following a revision of the data for the previous period, France recorded two consecutive quarters of decline and technically entered a recession.

The budget deficit reached 5.6% of GDP in the third quarter, against the government’s target of 5.4%. According to France’s statistics institute INSEE, weaker revenues and an increase in social spending and debt-servicing payments contributed to the deterioration in the figure. To meet its growth target of 0.5% in 2026, France would have to achieve a sharp acceleration in economic activity towards the end of the year, which appears unlikely.

All three major agencies are now warning of a downgrade

S&P expects France’s government debt to continue rising in 2027, while interest costs are gradually increasing through 2029. A negative outlook does not amount to an immediate downgrade, but it keeps such a decision on the agenda for the next assessment if budgetary consolidation proves insufficient or economic growth remains weaker than expected.

France already has a negative outlook from Fitch, which kept the country’s rating at “A+” in October. Moody’s also maintained the higher “Aa3” rating, but left it with a negative outlook. Thus, the three leading international agencies are issuing similar warnings to Paris ahead of the presidential election in spring 2027.

Sources: investing.com, lemonde.fr