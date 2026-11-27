The Turkish company “Kıraç Galvaniz” has signed a contract for the repair and maintenance of guardrails in northwestern and southwestern Bulgaria. The agreement was signed on November 26 through a consortium established by the company in Bulgaria, and its term is one year.

According to NOVA and BTA, the value of the contract is €32.125 million including VAT. Actualno and 24 Chasa, citing the company’s stock exchange announcement, report the same amount excluding VAT, which would mean €38.550 million including tax. The public announcements do not name the Bulgarian partner in the consortium.

Performance is expected to begin on December 1. The activities include the repair and maintenance of road restraint systems, including guardrails on roads in the two regions. Kıraç Galvaniz describes the contract as an important part of its strategy to expand its international business.

Questions surrounding the contracting authority

“Our activities in Bulgaria are an important part of our strategy for international expansion and business growth in the coming years,” the company said.

The deal has attracted additional interest because of the way it was concluded. The Road Safety Institute has sent questions to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Road Infrastructure Agency and the state-owned company Avtomagistrali EAD. The organization wants to know who the contracting authority is, who the Bulgarian partners in the consortium are and how the price was determined.

Actualno reports that the contracts published by the Road Infrastructure Agency do not show a direct contract with a consortium involving Kıraç Galvaniz. 24 Chasa adds that a procedure for the delivery of guardrails for the two regions was published by Avtomagistrali, but at the time of publication the bidders, the opening of the tenders or the signing of the contract had not been announced.

Company awaits results from two more tenders

Kıraç Galvaniz is also participating in two other public procurement procedures in Bulgaria, in which the evaluation of the bids is still ongoing. In July, the Road Infrastructure Agency terminated a major procedure for restraint systems on the national road network, after which the delivery of guardrails was expected to be included in contracts for the routine maintenance of the roads.

Back in July, the Turkish company separately announced an agreement with a Bulgaria-based firm for the maintenance, repair and emergency restoration of damaged guardrails until the new procedures were completed. The estimated value of this agreement is €10 million, Actualno reported.

Sources: nova.bg, actualno.com, 24plovdiv.bg