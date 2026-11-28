Elon Musk increased his estimated net worth by $39.3 billion in a single trading day, according to the real-time Forbes ranking. His wealth thus reached $862.8 billion, representing an increase of 4.78 percent.

The figure reflects the change from 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the previous trading day. Musk remains the richest person in the world.

U.S. stock indexes posted strong gains on November 27, boosting the valuations of technology companies. The movement had a particularly significant effect on Musk’s fortune because of the size of his stakes in SpaceX and Tesla.

Forbes did not identify a single separate transaction behind the entire daily surge. The estimate changes as the market value of his assets is recalculated.

Promise of SpaceX Shares

A day earlier, Musk expanded his plans to give SpaceX shares to children in the United States. “Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares – one from the company and one from me personally,” he said in a post on the social network X, quoted by Axios.

With approximately 72 million minors in the United States, the value of the promise has been estimated at approximately $18.35 billion. The shares from SpaceX are to be transferred in December, while Musk’s personal gift will be given in June 2027.

This expands on his initial promise of October 19, when he said he would provide one share to every child in the country. At the time, the value of the plan was estimated at approximately $10.66 billion.

From Trillionaire to $862.8 Billion

SpaceX became a public company in June 2026, and its initial public offering briefly pushed Musk’s wealth above the $1 trillion mark. Subsequent movements in share prices changed the valuation of his fortune, without necessarily indicating any change in the number of shares he owns.

Such daily fluctuations are possible when most of a person’s wealth is concentrated in stocks. In Musk’s case, any significant movement in the valuation of SpaceX or Tesla can lead to a change of tens of billions of dollars in wealth rankings.

Sources: tollbit.forbes.com, axios.com, apnews.com