Wheat continued to move in opposite directions on the world's leading commodity exchanges. On the Chicago Board of Trade, the December contract fell to $5.655 per bushel, or around $208 per ton, compared with $5.78 a week earlier.

“Wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade remained under pressure,” experts from the Sofia Commodity Exchange wrote in their weekly analysis. They cited ample global supply and higher Russian shipments through the ports of the Baltic Sea as the main factors.

European wheat moves higher

On Euronext, the December contract rose to €242 per ton from €237.25 a week earlier. This is equivalent to around $265 per ton. European prices are being supported by disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea and strong demand.

Wheat exports from the European Union since the beginning of the season have reached around 16.5 million tons, 45 percent more than in the same period last year. Thus, the European market finds itself between two opposing trends - ample global supply and increased demand for European origin due to the difficulties in the Black Sea.

Corn prices rise, sugar recovers

Corn in Chicago also rose. The December contract closed at $4.3975 per bushel, or around $173 per ton, while the March contract reached $4.565. The market is being supported by demand for ethanol production in the United States and Brazil.

On Euronext, the March corn contract held at €266.50 per ton - around €2 above the previous week's level. Corn imports into the European Union had reached 8.5 million tons as of November 22, compared with 6.7 million tons a year earlier. The possible reopening of Hungary's border to Ukrainian corn would limit the need for additional imports.

Sugar also recorded a recovery. Raw sugar in New York rose to 18.34 cents per pound and was trading at around 18.40 cents at the end of the week, or approximately $406 per ton. White sugar in London rose to around $513 per ton.

What is happening on the Sofia Commodity Exchange

Following the October deals for milling wheat at €198 per ton, no new offers have been submitted on the Sofia Commodity Exchange. The supply of canned foods continues, including stuffed peppers at €2.71 per kilogram, bean stew at €2.01, Chirpan-style meatballs at €2.54 and chicken with peas at €2.89 per kilogram.

In the “Industrial Goods” sub-market, deals were concluded for A95H automotive gasoline at prices ranging from €1,166.67 to €1,191.67 per 1,000 liters. B6 diesel fuel traded between €1,458.33 and €1,466.67 per 1,000 liters, while fuel with an additive traded at €1,566.67 per 1,000 liters.

The current movement follows a period of decline in wheat prices. In a previous SCE analysis, experts reported the lowest level in the past three months, linked to weak international demand, uncertain logistics in the Black Sea and reduced Russian shipments. The new data show that pressure on US prices continues, while European prices are receiving support from exports and transport disruptions.

Sources: bta.bg