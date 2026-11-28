Bulgaria and China have laid an institutional foundation for closer industrial and technological cooperation. The Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) signed a memorandum of cooperation during a business forum in Sofia.

The event was held on 27 November at the Hilton Hotel and brought together representatives of more than 20 Chinese and over 100 Bulgarian companies, as well as government, financial, employer and industry organisations. The forum was organised by BICA and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China with the assistance of CCCME.

The memorandum was signed by Kiril Bosov, Deputy Chair of BICA’s Management Board, and Liu Chun, Chair of CCCME. The document establishes a framework for direct contacts between companies, the exchange of economic and market information, joint business initiatives, and the search for specific opportunities for trade, investment and technological cooperation.

Focus on manufacturing and technology

The forum was opened by Kiril Bosov, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli and Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Krasimir Yakimov. Bosov presented the opportunities for Bulgarian industry in joint production, participation in international supply chains and the implementation of innovative technologies.

The participants also discussed the use of Bulgaria’s advantages as part of the single European market. BICA brings together more than 10,000 companies and over 100 industry organisations, providing employment for around half a million people.

Liu Chun presented the prospects for deepening contacts between companies and for joint initiatives in the industrial and high-tech sectors. No specific deals or investment projects were announced at the forum.

Trade between the two countries is growing

The new agreement comes against the backdrop of reported growth in bilateral trade. In the first eight months of 2026, trade between Bulgaria and China reached €4.01 billion, with Bulgarian exports rising by 41.4% and imports from China by 52.4%, Banker newspaper reported while covering a statement by Krasimir Yakimov in October.

“We want more investment in Bulgaria, more joint production and higher added value for Bulgarian business,” Yakimov said at the time. At the forum in Sofia, this goal was linked to practical mechanisms for contact between companies and opportunities for technology transfer, production facilities and access to international markets.

Sources: focus-news.net, banker.bg