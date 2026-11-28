The European Commission’s warning about the 2027 Budget is only the beginning, economist and former Economy Minister Nikolay Vasilev said on bTV’s “This Saturday” programme. He described budget policy in recent years as a “driverless truck” heading towards a precipice.

“The finance minister is primarily a social affairs minister who seeks to step on the social spending pedal, rather than stop budget deficits and debt and save the truck,” Vasilev said.

According to him, Bulgaria is not facing an objective crisis, as it has economic growth and historically low unemployment. He therefore believes that the current moment is suitable for reforms, especially with a government that has a parliamentary majority.

EC Tightens Excessive Deficit Procedure

On November 24, the European Commission recommended that the excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria move to the next stage. Brussels assessed the measures taken so far to limit spending and the deficit as insufficient. This is not an automatic financial sanction, but it could lead to specific requirements for the country and deadlines for their implementation.

The procedure was opened by the Council of the EU on July 10, 2026, because of the projected budget deficit of 4.1% of GDP in 2026, which is expected to remain above the European threshold of 3% in 2027 as well. The draft of Bulgaria’s budgetary plan envisages a deficit of 4.3% of GDP next year, while the government’s goal is to correct it by 2029.

Spending is creating additional pressure on the budget. According to the European Commission, Bulgaria’s net budget expenditure will increase by 10.1% in 2026, compared with a recommended maximum of 4.2%. Growth is expected to slow in 2027, but the accumulated deviation remains a problem for compliance with European rules.

Vasilev Calls for Deeper Cuts

Vasilev described the planned reduction of 5,000 positions in the administration as insufficient. According to him, the number of positions should be cut by around 30,000, while a further 30,000 or so positions should be eliminated in the public sector outside the administration.

He supported increasing maternity benefits, but stressed that this represented an increase in social spending rather than structural reform. The economist also opposed extending electricity compensation for businesses.

His proposals include more active use of concessions, privatisation and private investment in the construction of motorways, tunnels, bridges, railway and water and sewage infrastructure. He also criticised the commissioning of infrastructure projects through in-house procedures without competitions and public procurement processes.

Debt and the Credit Outlook

According to data included in the draft budgetary plan, government debt is expected to reach €40.6 billion at the end of 2026 and €47.1 billion at the end of 2027. Its share of gross domestic product is projected to rise from around 31.1% to approximately 33.3%.

Vasilev said that debt could increase by €5–10 billion annually and that the government was planning new borrowing of between €20 billion and €30 billion over a four-year period. He urged those in power to aim for a budget surplus instead of budgeting for deficits every year.

On November 14, Standard & Poor’s affirmed Bulgaria’s credit rating at “BBB+”, but revised its outlook from positive to stable. The factors cited included the budget deficit, weaker exports and increased imports.

“There is not enough money to ruin the country. This is a slap in the face,” Vasilev said regarding the potential consequences of Brussels’ actions. According to him, Bulgaria can cope without new loans if it changes its approach to public spending.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg, economic.bg