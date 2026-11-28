Bulgaria enjoys a reputation as a safe tourist destination, Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov said. Appearing on the programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov,” he commented on the attack on Levski fans in Marseille and said that such acts have no place in a civilised country.

“Bulgaria is a safe country. There are no such disgraceful scenes here,” Dimitrov said. According to him, the prime minister reacted immediately and requested an explanation from France at the highest political level. The minister said that the Bulgarian side would follow developments in the case and insist that those responsible be punished.

Eleven Bulgarians were injured in the attack in Marseille. The incidents occurred around the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski, which the hosts won 1–0. According to BNT, some of those injured were admitted to hospital.

Increase in tourists from Germany and Poland expected

Dimitrov reported increased interest in Bulgaria from several major tourism markets. According to him, one of the major low-cost airlines has announced an increase of more than 40% in the number of seats to Varna and Burgas next summer season, with total capacity potentially reaching 500,000 seats.

The minister said that the German market was recovering and expected the number of tourists from Germany to increase by between 30% and 40% next year. Regarding Poland, he cited 100,000 more registrations for the next season. In Romania, he said, 90 tour operators had expressed interest in increasing their volumes to Bulgaria.

“Not once was the issue of security in Bulgaria raised,” Dimitrov said, adding that he had spoken with around 20 leading tour operators at international tourism fairs in the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Romania.

Bulletin on seawater quality

Starting next year, a daily bulletin featuring an index of seawater quality is to be created. It will be sent to tour operators and journalists. The measure comes amid concerns related to incidents involving ships and drones in the Black Sea, which were mentioned during the conversation.

The minister said that no enquiries or concerns regarding security had been raised in connection with preparations for “Eurovision 2027” in Burgas. The first phase of the organisation is expected to begin at the start of April with the arrival of the artists and the beginning of rehearsals.

Burgas will host the contest in May 2027. The semi-finals are scheduled for 11 and 13 May, while the final will take place on 15 May at “Arena Burgas.”

Dimitrov also said that, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism, online searches for Bulgaria had increased by 300%, or approximately threefold. He attributed the increase to the country’s advertising and interest in major international events.

Sources: bntnews.bg