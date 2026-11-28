Hoteliers in Pamporovo and the surrounding region are seeking workers from third countries for the upcoming winter season. Employees from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt and Morocco are expected to be hired due to the shortage of staff in hotels and dining establishments.

The positions in demand include kitchen staff, head chefs, waiters, restaurant managers and lobby bar managers. The resort is preparing to open the winter season between December 10 and 15.

More and More Seasonal Workers from Third Countries

The staffing shortage is not limited to Pamporovo. In March 2026, the Employment Agency reported that it had processed applications for seasonal employment for 9,755 citizens of third countries. During the same period in 2025, applications had been submitted for 4,532 people. According to data presented at the time, by March 2026 around 16,000 workers from countries outside the European Union had been admitted to the country.

For the whole of 2025, 18,658 permits for seasonal employment of up to 90 days were registered for citizens of third countries. The workers are most often employed in the hotel and restaurant sector, as well as in agriculture.

During a discussion on seasonal employment in March, Deputy Tourism Minister Pavlin Petrov said that the goal was to identify the specific difficulties in the procedure and work towards overcoming them more quickly.

For seasonal work of up to 90 days, registration with the Employment Agency is required, while for a longer period, a seasonal worker permit is necessary. The employer must provide suitable accommodation, cover transportation costs and arrange the mandatory health insurance for the hired employee.

Sources: nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg, economic.bg