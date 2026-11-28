The fortune of American investor Carl Icahn has shrunk by more than 91% in about three and a half years – from $18.3 billion in May 2023 to $1.6 billion in November 2026. The calculations are by Forbes. The temporary drop to $1.2 billion on November 27 was the lowest level recorded by Bloomberg since it began tracking his wealth in 2012.

Most of the assets of 90-year-old Icahn are tied to Icahn Enterprises – a publicly traded investment company he controls. The company has holdings in energy, the automotive sector, metals, packaging manufacturing and real estate. Icahn owns about 86% of its shares.

Debt Adds to the Pressure

Icahn Enterprises’ bond debt is about $4.4 billion, while the value of the company’s shares fell by 56% in the third quarter. Icahn uses his holdings in the company as collateral for personal loans totaling about $1.3 billion.

Additional pressure is being created by the maturity in May 2027 of bonds worth approximately $1.4 billion. In its quarterly report, Icahn Enterprises warned that there was no guarantee it would be able to refinance the debt on acceptable terms or refinance it at all. In the same report, the company said it had about $921 million in cash and nearly $1.4 billion in fund investments as of September 30, 2026.

The market is already pricing the debt at a higher cost. Yields on some of the bonds have risen from about 6% to more than 14% in three months, while those on some securities maturing in 2029 have exceeded 30%. To raise funds, the company sold the Pep Boys auto-service chain to Mavis for about $700 million. Net proceeds from the deal were approximately $645 million.

The Decline Began After the Hindenburg Report

One of the turning points came in May 2023, when Hindenburg Research published a report accusing Icahn Enterprises of overstating the value of its assets and using payments resembling a Ponzi scheme to fund dividends. Icahn called the report “libelous,” but the company’s shares more than halved in just one month and have not returned to their previous levels.

In August 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Icahn and Icahn Enterprises had agreed to pay a total of $2 million – $1.5 million for the company and $500,000 for the investor. The sum was related to inadequate disclosure of information about personal loans secured by shares in the company. The parties neither admitted nor denied the regulator’s findings.

The financial reversal contrasts with Icahn’s long rise on Wall Street. He began as a stockbroker, acquired a seat on the New York Stock Exchange in 1968 and became known for aggressive campaigns at companies such as TWA and RJR Nabisco. In 2014, his fortune reached about $26 billion, before investment losses and the decline of Icahn Enterprises gradually changed his position among America’s wealthiest people.