Chen Tianshi, co-founder and chief executive officer of chipmaker Cambricon Technologies, increased his fortune by $5.7 billion in a single day. His wealth rose by 23.23% to $30.1 billion, while the entrepreneur climbed to 75th place in the global ranking of the richest people compiled by Forbes.

The reason is the sharp rise in the share prices of Chinese technology companies. Cambricon, which is often referred to as “China’s Nvidia,” was founded in 2016. Chen Tianshi is its chairman and chief executive officer. He previously worked as a researcher at the Institute of Computing Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which still owns a minority stake in the company. The entrepreneur holds a doctorate from the University of Science and Technology of China.

Technology Stocks Led the Gains

On November 27, the Shanghai Composite rose by 3.7%, while the CSI 300, which tracks the 300 largest companies traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, added 4.2%. Both indicators posted their strongest daily gains since October 2024.

The biggest move came among technology companies. The STAR 50 index of leading technology companies in Shanghai rose by 15%, while the semiconductor manufacturers’ index increased by a record 19%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 2.1%, while the Hang Seng Tech rose by more than 6%. According to Reuters, Beijing has announced plans to expand the participation of state investors in stabilizing the market.

The Market Rally Comes After Months of Declines

The rise followed prolonged pressure on Chinese stocks. Since July, investors have been concerned about weak consumer demand, the crisis in the real estate sector and trade disputes threatening exports.

On July 30, shares of Chinese technology companies fell amid a global sell-off in the technology sector. At the time, the CSI 300 lost 10.07% for the month—its biggest monthly decline since January 2016. The combined market value of Cambricon Technologies, Innolight and Eoptolink fell by more than $50 billion.

At the beginning of November, Chinese regulators recommended that banks temporarily limit the offering of shares and large securities sales, the Financial Times reported, as cited by RBC. The subsequent recovery in technology stocks also increased Chen Tianshi’s personal fortune, but does not change the fact that the companies’ valuations remain dependent on investor decisions and government support for the market.

Sources: rbc.ru, forbes.com