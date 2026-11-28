The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has rejected Argentina’s request for the temporary suspension of the Sea Lion oil project off the Falkland Islands. The decision in Hamburg was made by 18 votes to 3 and allows the project to continue its preparations according to the existing schedule.

Argentina asked the United Kingdom to halt new drilling and the construction of production infrastructure in the North Falkland Basin. Buenos Aires claims that the area falls within maritime zones over which it has rights, and that development of the field violates its international claims to the islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas.

The tribunal did not rule on who owns the Falkland Islands. The court found that considering Argentina’s main claims would first require determining which country has sovereignty over the islands and, consequently, the powers of a coastal state in the adjacent maritime zones. According to the panel, this exceeds the scope of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Drilling is scheduled for March 2027

Sea Lion is operated by Israel’s Navitas Petroleum, which owns 65 percent of the project. Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration holds the remaining 35 percent. The two companies made a final investment decision in December 2025, and in August 2026 they said that preparatory work was progressing as planned.

Before the tribunal, the United Kingdom assured that drilling would not begin before 21 March 2027, and that production would not begin before March 2028. The court recorded these assurances in its decision. Production is planned in waters approximately 200 nautical miles north of the islands, in an area that Argentina and the United Kingdom refer to by different names.

„We welcome the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea not to order provisional measures. This outcome confirms the United Kingdom’s strong legal position and strategy,“ British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General for England and Wales Ellie Reeves said in a joint statement. They called on Argentina to respect the right of the islanders to determine their own future.

Parallel ruling by an Argentine court

The international tribunal’s decision comes a day after a separate measure by the Federal Court in Río Grande. According to the Argentine prosecution, Judge Mariel Boruto ordered Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum not to begin, continue or carry out the Sea Lion project until proceedings conclude in a lawsuit seeking to prevent alleged environmental and sovereignty-related harm.

The two decisions operate within different legal frameworks. The international tribunal refused to impose provisional measures against the United Kingdom, while the Argentine court imposed a domestic injunction against the companies. The full arbitration in the dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom has yet to be constituted, and the International Tribunal encouraged both countries to expedite the process of establishing it.

Sources: apnews.com, dailymail.com