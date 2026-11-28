The sanction proposed by the European Commission against Bulgaria is not linked to the adoption of the euro, the Commission said in a response to the Bulgarian National Radio. The reason is the expected excessive budget deficit, and the procedure may be applied to any member state, regardless of whether it is part of the eurozone.

“Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, and the Council’s decision in July this year to open an excessive deficit procedure are two separate decisions. Any member state, whether in or outside the eurozone, may be subject to an excessive deficit procedure,” the EC response said.

EC separates the two decisions

The Commission stressed that in June 2025, Bulgaria had been assessed as meeting the criteria for adopting the euro. The country joined the eurozone on January 1, 2026, after the assessment had been carried out under the rules of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

According to the EC, the analysis was based on data confirmed by Eurostat and supplemented by a convergence report from the European Central Bank, published in June 2025. Thus, the Commission distinguishes compliance with the euro criteria from the subsequent procedure concerning public finances.

Deficit forecast at 5% of GDP

Regarding the budget, the Commission said that as early as spring it had expected Bulgaria’s general government deficit in 2026 to exceed the reference value. The forecast published on November 17 projects a deficit of 5% of gross domestic product, compared with the European threshold of 3%.

On November 24, the EC recommended that the EU Council conclude that Bulgaria had not taken effective action in response to the recommendation issued in July. It is based on the autumn economic forecast and the country’s draft budget plan for 2027.

In the official documents, the measure is described as an escalation of the excessive deficit procedure, rather than an automatically imposed fine. The EC said that at the next stage it could propose suspending European Union funds, but this does not mean that funding would automatically be terminated.

Prime minister’s comments prompted the response

The Commission’s response came after comments by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who accused previous governments of misleading the EC in order to bring about the adoption of the euro. He later expressed doubts that political rather than economic motives might have been behind Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone.

The next decision is in the hands of the EU Council. Until then, the procedure remains linked to compliance with the budget recommendations and to demonstrating effective measures to limit the deficit, rather than to any change in Bulgaria’s status in the eurozone.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg