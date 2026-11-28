Temu will change the way it sells goods to consumers in the European Union and the European Economic Area. The platform has committed to clearer prices, more reliable reviews, easier returns and restrictions on practices that may encourage impulse purchases.

The commitments were accepted on November 26 by the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network of national authorities. The procedure was coordinated by the European Commission, with the competent authorities in Belgium, Germany and Ireland playing a leading role. The changes will apply to all versions of Temu’s website, app and advertisements in the EU and EEA.

What will change for consumers

Requests for refunds must be processed within 14 days. The withdrawal form will be available in all official EU and EEA languages. Temu will add more ways to contact customer support, including a telephone service and a chatbot in the relevant languages.

The company will introduce stricter measures against fake reviews. These will include an automated verification tool before publication, the ability to submit reports and more information about how product ratings are calculated and ranked.

The platform has also committed to displaying prices, taxes and fees more clearly before payment. A distinction will be made between an actually discounted price and a comparison with a general reference price. Pressure through messages such as “almost sold out” will also be removed when they are intended to speed up the purchase decision.

An end to mandatory games

Temu will end practices in which users must participate in a game to gain access to the platform or to a particular offer. One of the examples cited is the “wheel of fortune” feature. Other intrusive gaming mechanisms on the website, in the app and in advertisements targeting European consumers will also be removed.

Temu said it was pleased with the agreement reached. “We appreciate the constructive engagement throughout the process and will continue to improve transparency and the shopping experience for consumers in Europe,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Pressure on the platform continues

European authorities will monitor compliance with the commitments. In the event of non-compliance, Temu may be fined 4% or more of its annual turnover in the affected countries.

The new agreement is separate from the €200 million fine imposed by the European Commission in May 2026 under the Digital Services Act. At the time, the Commission found that Temu had not adequately assessed the risk of illegal goods, including dangerous toys and defective chargers. On November 17, the Commission also preliminarily stated that the measures introduced by the platform to restrict the sale of illegal products were still insufficient.

Sources: live.euronext.com, euronews.com, apnews.com