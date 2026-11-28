Varna businessman Krasimir Uzunov accused Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev of extorting him for a year and a half. He made the claim in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio on November 27, saying that he could prove it.

According to Uzunov, the case concerns a property of his measuring approximately 4 decares in the central part of the city, near the Central Railway Station. He said that he had acquired adjoining plots to provide access from the site to four streets, after which he submitted a detailed development plan to the municipality for a new investment project.

The businessman claims that the documents have been blocked for about 18 months. According to him, the procedure should have been completed within two months, but the project was sent twice for approval by the cultural heritage protection authorities and received approval twice. Nevertheless, he said, the administration continued returning the documentation.

Claim of pressure, but not of a direct demand for money

„For a year and a half now, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev has personally been extorting me. I am saying this firsthand and I can prove it,“ Uzunov told the BNR.

Uzunov clarified that, in his view, this was not a direct demand of the kind „give me money for the detailed development plan to be approved.“ He described a scheme in which investors’ projects are returned or delayed until they begin looking for an informal way to move them forward.

The businessman said that, while trying to understand the reasons for the delay, he had heard remarks such as „sort it out with the mayor.“ He did not say who exactly had made those remarks, did not name an amount and did not identify an investor who had made a payment. Uzunov only stated that, in his view, there were other similar cases in Varna and called for them to be investigated.

The materials published about the interview did not report any official confirmation from the prosecution service, the Interior Ministry or a court regarding Uzunov’s claims. Thus, for the time being, the allegations remain the businessman’s public position rather than an established fact. Blagomir Kotsev benefits from the presumption of innocence in all proceedings against him that have not yet been concluded.

Account of support before the local elections

In the same interview, Uzunov said that Kiril Petkov, who at the time was leader of „We Continue the Change,“ had contacted him for assistance in putting forward Blagomir Kotsev as a candidate for mayor of Varna.

According to him, a meeting subsequently took place at the Zdravets villa in a village in the Varna region, attended by Uzunov, Petkov, Lachezar Bratoev, Kotsev and other business representatives. The businessman claims that Kotsev was about an hour and a half late. The account of the meeting was also presented solely by Uzunov in the interview and was not accompanied by any cited documents or other publicly confirmed evidence.

The dispute raises questions about the specific progress of Uzunov’s investment project at Varna Municipality, as well as whether a report has been filed with the competent authorities. In the interview, the businessman said that he would prove his allegations, but did not report that an inquiry had begun or proceedings had been initiated on the basis of his complaint.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, varnaonline.bg, flagman.bg