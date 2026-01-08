A strong thunderstorm raged over Burgas this morning

A strong thunderstorm raged over Burgas early this morning, with torrential rain flooding some streets and boulevards in the city for a short time. The intense rainfall made traffic difficult in several key parts of the city, BNT reported.

The municipality has received reports of flooded sections of “Yakim Yakimov” Str., “Yanko Komitov” Blvd., as well as the “Vladimir Pavlov” overpass, where cars are passing slowly due to the accumulated water. At the moment there is no information about injuries or damage caused by the strong wind.