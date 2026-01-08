Andrey Raichev: If Radev does not appear in the elections, we will again get a temporary situation

The biggest question mark is what Rumen Radev's behavior will be. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by sociologist Andrey Rachev.

"Everything seems calm at the beginning of the new year, because an agreement was reached for elections. The budget was only an occasion for the protest. People protested against the most social budget in history. The state of the judiciary and the role of Delyan Peevski were the real reason. I hope that with these elections the tension will decrease, if Radev comes to the political field and appears. But if he does not appear, we will again get a temporary situation,", Radev said.

No political party will decide to form a government within this parliament. There are no prerequisites for this. National calm is due to the consensus that there will be elections, Raichev is convinced.

The sociologist outlined one of the main problems in our country - serious spending: – "Bulgaria spends more than it can spend. The nation has never spent as much as it does now. The overspending in our country was organized by the leaders of the PP. This was their ideology".

Europe has been brought to the brink by this high consumption, he summarized.

Most of the issues facing Bulgaria, however, cannot be resolved here, but in Europe, the sociologist believes: – These are European defects. Europe is in crisis".

Raichev also sees the conduct of a "systemic, coordinated and long-term international campaign against Trump".

The sociologist also believes that the American president is putting on a show with various actions around the world: "This is how people are governed in our time. After the Covid pandemic, the world is governed by anxiety and hope. But what is the real process? Why is the US acting like this? There is one irrevocable circumstance and that is the emergence of Asia - a giant that they cannot command. The US is no longer in the position of a hegemon. They are trying to reform the empire because it cannot last any longer".

Our politicians are waiting for Trump to find partners in Bulgaria, commented Raichev: "This thing hasn't been happening for a long time. We don't have an American ambassador. America does not have a very clear policy in Bulgaria".

But still, our destiny is European, he reminded: "For Europe, the moment is very difficult. We must consolidate".

It is also necessary to strengthen Bulgaria's internal unity, explained Raichev: "We need a national strategy".