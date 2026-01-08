Vessela Karaivanova (NOI): Not a single pensioner has received a reduced pension amount

The payment of pensions in euros began without any problems. Not a single pensioner has received a reduced pension amount. This is very important to say. Even the currency conversion is in favor of the pensioners. The currency conversion process is extremely transparent and is carried out at the official rate of 1.95583 leva per euro.

This was stated in the program "Osche ot dne" on BNT by the manager of the National Social Security Institute, Vessela Karaivanova-Nacheva, who commented on the topic of the introduction of the euro in our country.

"We were there for the pensioners the whole time and explained everything to the people. They asked many interesting questions, and we answered and explained everything. The unified electronic portal of the National Social Security Institute is now a fact. It is just one click away and provides access to all services of the National Social Security Institute. The portal is very easy to use. People can ask their questions there and they are already doing so", she revealed.

"Without a regular budget, we will work with the law on the extension budget. This is not the first time this has happened. The Swiss rule for updating pensions is not in question because of the extension budget. People will certainly receive updated pensions after July 1. The budget execution report for last year is still based on forecast data as of November 2025. The implementation of expenses is 90%. The largest expense is the payment of pensions. This is due to the fact that the nation is aging, there is an increase in sickness pensions, and the number of workers is decreasing. There is an 11 billion deficit in the National Social Security Institute. "To solve this problem, we need to do several analyses, the first of which should be on the size of the social security contribution," said Vessela Karaivanova-Nacheva.