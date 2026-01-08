Svetlana Sharenkova: Atanas Zafirov must resign

After the fall of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, the BSP leadership – without the party chairman – resigned, and the party's Youth Union set a 100-day ultimatum demanding the convening of an emergency congress and the election of a new leadership.

BSP National Council member Svetlana Sharenkova stated that the youth's position is not isolated, but reflects broader sentiments in the party.

According to her, the demand for a congress before the early elections is shared by many local organizations, since without a change in course and leadership, the BSP risks not entering the next parliament.

She admitted that the BSP's participation in the government was associated with heavy compromises made in the name of stability and avoiding new elections. However, according to her, the party has lost more than it has gained, as it entered into a coalition with its long-time political opponent GERB and has failed to implement key policies.

Among the unfulfilled priorities, she mentioned the introduction of progressive income taxation, as well as a more moderate foreign policy line. According to her, the BSP has also made serious mistakes in its relations with the president and the presidential institution, which contributed to the party's electoral collapse.

Sharenkova stated categorically that the chairman of the BSP, Atanas Zafirov, must take personal responsibility and resign. "It is not logical for the entire leadership to leave, but for the leader to stay," she said, expressing hope that the voice of the youth would be heard at the upcoming plenum.

She did not rule out the possibility that the resignations would not be accepted, but emphasized that declarations are already being prepared in the country by local organizations insisting on a congress and a change of leadership before the elections.

In the conversation, Sharenkova rejected the definition that the BSP has become an "appendage" of other political formations, but admitted that there are grounds for such criticism. According to her, the decisions of the party leadership over the past year have created a feeling of external influence and deviation from the party's core values.

Regarding President Rumen Radev, she was categorical that he is not an opponent of the BSP. "The president and vice president were nominated and supported by the BSP. Conflicts with the presidential institution are among the reasons for the party's electoral collapse, Sharenkova said.

She expressed her belief that regardless of whether President Radev decides to create a political project, he will remain a partner of the party.