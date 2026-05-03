Anton Kutev: "Progressive Bulgaria" is preparing a system for traceability of prices and markups

I hope there will be a government by the end of the week - by Friday, I can't say for sure, because this is Radev's job, he has to say the exact deadlines. But I judge by the pace of preparation. This was stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio by Anton Kutev, MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

"Progressive Bulgaria" is preparing a system for traceability of prices and markups. If the markup is up to 15%, then it is within the permissible limits. If it is 25% and above, an inspection is sent to establish the reason for the high price, Kutev announced. This is one of the measures that the ruling majority is preparing to deal with the high prices of food products.

"If we accept inflation with the adoption of the euro without preparation, a large part of the reasons are the increase in fuel prices and the war in the Middle East. The reasons are external and all the system's reserves must be used. For now, only 20 euros is not bad, but it is clearly insufficient. And there could be a system of price traceability, where the large markups come from. The CPC report shows where to press. We are working on a price traceability system and it should be operational within 2-3 months. To know for each food product, who, how much increases, if 15% is normal, if it is 25% it lights up red and to check how it is done", explained Kutev about the first, urgent measures to deal with inflation.

According to him, a market mechanism is needed to regulate these profits in a crisis.

He pointed out that one of the first things the majority does is to have a budget for 2026:

"We have launched the questions even before the formation of the government, in order to have the data and quickly analyze the financial situation of the state. We want to see the two budgets - the state and the NHIF, what the implementation is. It is clear that Bulgarian society is facing economic difficulties, regardless of whether the war in Iran will continue. And we must adequately respond to the social problems that this crisis will cause. The crisis implies more spending in the budget. We will not underestimate the social part. The fact is that everything has doubled in price. People cannot afford it, especially food, and urgent measures are needed to contain inflation and help the most affected groups. The framework for this depends on the real state of the budget."

Anton Kutev said that for him the most important issue is to "determine where we are going":

"The first is the return of statehood and the introduction of order. I am convinced that Bulgarians want to see order in the country. The goal is not the result at any cost - arresting Borisov and convicting them. This does not lead to order. This is the issue of removing Peevski and Borisov's security, and if we adopt emergency legislation and remove their security, this is not order. There are bodies in the country and they must work. The problem is that the institutions are not working as they should and we will make them work according to the Constitution and the laws. Instead of creating emergency legislation, we must demand and force each institution to do its job. And this is done through the path of statehood, not through the path of personality. We want to introduce an order that is based on the statehood of common rules, and European rules at that."

Kutev hopes that the parties that declared support for the election of a new SJC will not withdraw, since a constitutional majority is needed. And he hopes that the changes will be implemented quickly.

"I expect that by the end of the summer break we will have actually working institutions. This means that this is the deadline for the expired mandates of other institutions - for example, the National Security Agency, they will become operational faster, because a constitutional majority is not required. You saw that the Speaker of the National Assembly was elected quickly, there will be no problems when choosing a government. Whether the voters have full trust in us is not clear, but they gave it to us, which obliges us to make these changes quickly," commented Kutev.

Regarding changes to the Constitution, he said that he hopes to have a majority first for a new Supreme Judicial Council, and then the Constitution, which is a more complicated issue:

"I think we will find support for abolishing the house book and limiting presidential powers. And whether there will be others is more complicated. I think the Constitution of the 1990s was good and balanced. Made - according to the European model by people who are truly constitutionalists. In my opinion, returning the old Constitution is on the agenda and is possible, but it will be difficult, and it is a matter of negotiations."

In "Nedelya 150" Anton Kutev commented on the topic of the war in Ukraine, as well as the behavior of the EU and the EC, and admitted that he personally has a problem with the European administration because it is lying to the voters.

"I have a problem with the European administration, which tells me that it will give 90 billion euros to Ukraine as a loan. And this money will be returned when Russia pays reparations! Come to think of it, when will Russia pay reparations to Ukraine? There is no indication that Ukraine will receive reparations from Russia! And the EC is lying to us! Why doesn't it tell us that we are giving away 90 billion euros, which would be fair. Why is it lying to us and I don't think it is often towards me as a European citizen."

He is convinced that Bulgaria must work to guarantee lasting peace in Europe. "Justice must first be for our citizens, because they elect us. I know that every human death saddens me, that is clear to me, but the political principle is that we must protect the interests of Bulgarian citizens. And we are obliged to do it at the European and local level," Kutev also said.