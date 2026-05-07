Last meeting of the caretaker government

The caretaker government is meeting for its last meeting today, hours before the "Progressive Bulgaria" formation receives a mandate to form a regular cabinet, which will be headed by Rumen Radev.

The caretaker government headed by Andrey Gyurov took office on February 19 this year, with the main task of organizing fair elections.

"The elections were, by all estimates - by external observers, institutions and citizens, one of the fairest elections in our recent history. But fair elections are only the beginning. Many of the issues of good governance will still seek their solution", reported Gyurov after the early vote held on April 19.

Today, his cabinet, for the last time, is putting 23 points on its agenda, but new ones will certainly be added.

It is expected that funding will be approved for the Sofia Municipality, and several others will be provided with state properties for management.

A decision will be made to open a Permanent Representation of the Republic of Bulgaria to UNESCO in Paris, and the Ministry of Culture will also receive funding.

Changes to the Tax and Social Security Procedure Code are also prepared for adoption.