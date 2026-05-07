Some of the ministers were expected, these are people who were in Rumen Radev's team in the caretaker governments. However, some names are not as familiar, such as the Minister of Justice, for example. This was stated in an interview with Nova News by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov, quoted by novini.bg.

He noted that among the ministers there are also cadres of “There is such a people“, which in his words means that “ITN enters the government through the back entrance“.

“I mean Plamen Abrovski, Velislava Petrova and Evtim Miloshev“, indicated which ministers Lyubenov was referring to.

The political scientist admitted that he “expected more“ and stronger expert figures in Radev's cabinet, and some of the appointments even “puzzled“ him.

My general assessment is that this is a cabinet in which different political lobbies are emerging. The question is whether they will work together as a team, because people expect this cabinet to be reformist“, he added.

Regarding the future Minister of Education – the current rector of Sofia University, Prof. Georgi Valchev, Assoc. Prof. Lyubenov said of him that he is a person with serious administrative experience and expects that under his leadership the Ministry of Education will develop in the right direction.

With Prof. Valchev at the helm, priority should be given to higher education and science. It is very important to achieve connectivity between education and business, the political scientist emphasized.

Regarding the decision of the parliamentary majority of “Progressive Bulgaria“ to reject the proposal to create a temporary commission for Delyan Peevski, Assoc. Prof. Lyubenov rather welcomed it, pointing out that the investigative commissions have not yielded positive results so far.

„These commissions are generally only doing marketing work for the parties. Law enforcement agencies should deal with Delyan Peevski, not parliamentary committees“, he believes.

On a final question about the processes between PP and DB, Milen Lyubenov noted that the sympathizers of the two formations were probably disappointed by their separation.