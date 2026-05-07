Dimitar Manolov: I do not hide my criticism of Pekanov. He made the mistakes with the PVU in the "Energy" section

We have a new government, we will see how they will run it. There are people inside that I have a good opinion of, and those that I do not. We will see if they will work properly. This was stated to Nova News by the president of the "Podkrepa" coalition Dimitar Manolov, quoted by novini.bg.

“I don't know Galab Donev as a financier, but he was prime minister several times, he certainly learned some things and it is important for the new prime minister to have a trusted person in this ministry. The minister is not the one who makes the budget, but the one who says what budget should be made“, he commented on the proposal for finance minister.

About the new social minister, Manolov emphasized: “I know Natalia Efremova, she was deputy minister. We worked well, I have decent impressions of her. I think we will work well with her. It is important to me which of these four deputy prime ministers will be the chairman of the National Social Security Council. I hope they don't put Atanas Pekanov there, for whom I do not hide my criticism. He made the mistakes with the PVU in the “Energy“ part. I sincerely hope that Pekanov is not in a position to hinder the energy sector, because I have the feeling that he hindered with feeling when he had the opportunity. We will see.“

“The political parties have obviously not yet realized that there is a new sheriff in town. They continue to think that small groups will dictate the agenda in the National Assembly and in society. They will have to be explained that the game is different now“, he warned.

Regarding raising the debt ceiling, Manolov added: “They want the opportunity, but whether they will do it is another question. Many times the debt has not reached the ceiling. What will they do – Radev said that from three ministries they have made two, although one could have remained, but we will have to talk about this topic, because there are many such voices staring at the administration. There are 200 administrations that originate from the central administration, there are a bunch of agencies that can disappear or be merged. This must be done, otherwise the opposite will happen - we will cut so many percent of the administration, and the directors will remain, taking it away from the people who do the work. If there is to be a new approach, it must be structural, not mathematical.“