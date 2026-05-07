Radan Kanev: There is a worrying signal that Radev has no intention of dismantling the "Peevski" model, but to inherit it, to use it

My first reaction for a message is that all power is in two hands - they belong to Mr. Radev. The Council of Ministers is filled with people who have had their bureaucratic role over the years, but have no politics. This is a sign that the gathering of all state power in one place continues and is accelerating. This was said in "Face to Face" on bTV by MEP Radan Kanev about the draft composition and structure of the government presented by Rumen Radev, quoted by novini.bg.

The voters said that they want strong, one-party rule, they want clear leadership. From now on, whether the leader should surround himself with people without political convictions and whether he can manage politics in all sectors, I personally approach it very skeptically. I believe that in these positions there should be people with clear convictions about where to lead politics, said Kanev.

I expected to see the names of the ministers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy, because these ministries determine the direction of the country's foreign policy and economy. Now, when we see these two names (Velislava Petrova-Chamova and Iva Petrova - ed.), nothing becomes clearer to us, he added.

I am interested in the portfolios that we do not know, of the two deputy prime ministers without portfolio. Among the familiar faces in this cabinet that I know, I would say that Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov are two opposites - a prominent Russophile and a ruthless pro-European. What portfolios will these two deputy prime ministers have and whether the portfolio of the power deputy prime minister will have it is a very important question. I think that here we have another clear sign - that a person with a clear public conflict with what we call the "Peevski" model, like Ivan Demerdzhiev, does not receive the position of deputy prime minister. This is a worrying signal that Radev has no intention of dismantling the model, but intends to inherit it, to use it, the MEP emphasized.

He also commented on the refusal of "Progressive Bulgaria" to support the creation of a commission to investigate the assets of the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski.

For me, their answer is not convincing, I do not know if it is convincing for their voters. This commission must give a public answer as to how this money is collected in Bulgaria. How do these structurally determining enterprises like Corpbank and "Bulgartabac" fall into the same hands? For me, the answer is clear. These processes are managed by the Bulgarian secret services. The pinnacle of these concentration of funds is Mr. Peevski, but the real levers of power are somewhere behind. If public comment on these issues is refused, this is a worrying signal.

If this thing is not reformed, all talk about fighting the oligarchy will remain in vain, said Radan Kanev.

The question also arises whether these police influences will be rejected when the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council is elected. Because if a country has problems at the top of the judiciary, it cannot be a state governed by law, he added.

Mr. Radev came on the wave of great public expectations. He has the opportunity to create a comfortable majority of 160 votes for such an opportunity. There will hardly be another political force in the foreseeable future. Practice shows that bold reforms, if they do not begin within six months of the formation of the government, will never begin, Kanev also stated.

He expressed suspicion that it is possible that there is already an agreement between "Progressive Bulgaria" and GERB to elect a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.