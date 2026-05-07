Galab Donev: Adopting a state budget is a top priority. Analysis is pending

The profile of the proposed deputy prime ministers in Rumen Radev's cabinet, who will not head ministries, Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov, is clear. This was commented to the media by the nominee for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

On his way out of Dondukov 2, after the proposals for the structure and composition of the new cabinet became clear, he confirmed that adopting a state budget is a top priority, adding that an analysis is pending:

"The country needs a financial plan that shows the priorities for development. This is the financial framework with which the state plans and develops its further development".

Regarding the drawing of new state debt, Donev commented:

"Let's first do a detailed analysis. Of course, we don't have much time, but this analysis will show what to do. Let's vote on the cabinet tomorrow and determine the priorities".