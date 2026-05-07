Political scientist Kaloyan Metodiev sharply criticized the proposals from the “Progressive Bulgaria“ cabinet and the actions of the formation in parliament.

Metodiev commented on the first exploratory mandate, handed over by Vice President Iliana Yotova, and said that he sees “two things” - a problematic structure and a controversial personnel composition.

“The structure is tragic. "You spend a whole campaign saying that the state has no money, and then you propose four deputy prime ministers, without even talking about coalition government," Metodiev said on bTV.

According to him, some of the ministries are "superfluous" and in a time of financial crisis the state should cut spending, not expand the administration.

"This is a very bad signal to business, to taxpayers and to the budget," he pointed out.

According to him, the cabinet is "50/50".

"50% are related to Radev and 50% - with Peevski“, said the political scientist.

As examples, he cited the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and proposals for Minister of Finance Galab Donev.

To appoint a person without capacity as Minister of Finance in the midst of a financial crisis is absurd“, commented Metodiev.

He also raised a question about the nomination for Minister of Justice.

“Wasn't Rumen Radev the person who talked about judicial reform?“, he asked.

In the conversation, Metodiev also commented on today's votes in parliament related to the proposal for a temporary commission to check the property status of Delyan Peevski and his security.

“Today Bulgaria saw Radev, Peevski and Borisov voting together“, he said.

According to him, this shows “permanent majority“, which is already manifested both in personnel decisions and in votes in the plenary hall.

The political scientist also criticized the behavior of representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria“ towards the media.

“These people forgot themselves. And the good thing is that it happened so quickly“, Metodiev said.

He was referring to a statement by MP Slavi Vassilev, according to which journalistic questions would be limited and “pointed“.

“What does this tell you? About impudence and arrogance“, said the political scientist.

According to him, the parliament has all the powers to create committees and make decisions on controversial public topics.

“Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic. "The parliament can make any decision," Metodiev stressed.

He also warned against possible changes in the Supreme Judicial Council.

“If this majority touches the SJC, we will get more of the same for years to come“, said the former MP.