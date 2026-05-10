Ilin Dimitrov has ordered an inspection of the Ministry of Tourism

The Minister of Tourism, Assoc. Prof. Ilin Dimitrov, has ordered a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Tourism. He announced this to TravelNews. A full audit will be conducted not only of the official management, but also of Miroslav Borshosh during the GERB-DPS government, as well as of the ministers in the past. Public procurement, concessions and tenders on beaches, spending of budget funds, etc. will be subject to inspection, said Ilin Dimitrov.

"My first step has always been the same - I will conduct an analysis and audit of the ministry and we will give a press conference with our team, maybe in a week, at which we will announce what we have found and what priorities we have", said Ilin Dimitrov.

I can promise targeted and focused work on our main priorities, open and active dialogue with the sector and most of all - professionalism and transparency in decision-making, the minister also commented.