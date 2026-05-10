Yavor Gechev: GERB and MRF are behaving fearfully and humbly

GERB and MRF are behaving fearfully and humbly. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Yavor Gechev, former acting Minister of Agriculture, commenting:

"The opposition is behaving in two different ways - GERB and MRF are behaving quite humbly and fearfully, because 131 MPs from the Bulgarian National Assembly are still 131 MPs. But I assure you that their humility will not hinder even for a moment the things that we have guaranteed to Bulgarian society, and that is the dismantling of this oligarchic model.

In his words, it is not important who sits next to Delyan Peevski in the National Assembly, and who stands next to him outside the parliament.

"We will make legislation where it belongs, without seizing other functions," said Yavor Gechev in connection with the PB's refusal to support the proposals for the creation of temporary inquiry committees to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the discrepancies in Delyan Peevski's declared property status, proposed by the State Security Service, as well as for investigating the unregulated influence of the "Capital" circle and publisher Ivo Prokopiev, submitted by MRF:

"I don't think that excessive shouting in the NA hall is some kind of legitimization. I believe in the institutions. ... A parliamentary committee cannot rule on this issue. If someone has done things that are illegal in this country, the institutions should catch them and take them to court, and the court should judge what is written in the legislation of the country".

According to him, the opposition has played this role brilliantly in the first two working days:

"We had agreed, in advance with their signatures, on the distribution in the legal committee".

The PB will provide chairmanships for representatives of the opposition in parliamentary committees, the MP announced and specified that such is the democratic practice.

"We are not asking anyone for votes, but we cannot make them vote for anything. ... We will do what we have written in our program. This is the opposition's fear that they will not be able to make us play by their agenda.

Everything done by previous governments will be subject to revision, Gechev also pointed out.

He confirmed that the PB had information about a planned provocation by raising fuel prices on the day Rumen Radev's government took office, so they "used the media as a mouthpiece" to warn that they knew about such plans and that they should not happen.

On Monday (May 11), "Progressive Bulgaria" will submit two bills to parliament in efforts to control prices in the country, Yavor Gechev announced and explained that these are changes related to the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Act.