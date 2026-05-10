Traffic in the Pamporovo landslide area remains restricted

Ten days after the landslide near Pamporovo became active, which swept away a section of the Smolyan - Pamporovo road on May 1, the area remains restricted to traffic, and institutions continue to seek a solution to the crisis.

The snow in the area has already melted and the scale of the landslide is clearly visible. The asphalt and the earth masses have slid down the steep slope. The terrain, although calm at the moment, is dangerous, and running water can be heard at the upper end of the landslide.

And despite the restrictions and the dangerous terrain, residents of Smolyan and tourists visit the area to see the scale of the landslide, which is considered one of the largest in the country.

The only alternative for a shorter journey to Smolyan for those working and vacationing in the resort is a narrow municipal road that passes over the landslide. Part of the route, which is about a kilometer and a half long, is a dirt road with mud and ruts, and in many places two cars cannot pass each other. Veselin from Smolyan said that he took the bypass road to get to Pamporovo for a walk. According to him, the route is difficult to pass in places due to the mud and unevenness, but for now it remains one of the options for quick access to the resort.

On Friday, the regional governor Zarko Marinov restricted the passage of heavy trucks along it. The concerns are related to additional load on the terrain in the area of the activated landslide and the presence of a main water supply under it.

Specialists conduct daily inspections and inspections of the terrain in the area. The route above the landslide has also been photographed, which is being discussed as an option for a bypass. The ownership of the properties through which the route passes is yet to be clarified. The condition of the old Smolyan road is also being checked – Levochevo as an additional bypass option.

On May 14, the Municipality of Smolyan organized a meeting of the local crisis headquarters with the participation of experts from universities, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and representatives of state institutions, at which options for dealing with the situation will be discussed.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Shishkov, indicated as his priority the preparation of a full study of the causes of the landslide by geologists, hydrogeologists and surveyors. “I hope that within a few days we will have an analysis of the situation – where and what caused it“, said Shishkov during a succession ceremony at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

The landslide near Pamporovo, which swept away part of the republican road III-8641, does not hinder access to the Smolyan region and the resort complex, which is operating normally and poses no danger to tourists. Traffic to the city of Smolyan is carried out via bypass routes through Rozhen and through the Prevala pass.