Weather today, forecast for Monday, May 11: Cumulus clouds will develop, danger of hail

Sunny weather will prevail with the development of cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds and in many places there will be precipitation and thunderstorms.

There will also be conditions for hail. A weak and moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 27°, lower along the sea coast, in Sofia - around 23°.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast. More significant temporary increases in cloudiness will occur over the southern coast and in places there will be short-term rain. Thunderstorms are also possible. A weak and moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 17°C and 22°C. The sea water temperature is 14°C-15°C. The sea swell will be 1-2 degrees Celsius.

In the mountains cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop and there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. A moderate southwest wind will blow, on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin moderate and strong from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.

On Tuesday there will be sunny hours, but cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop and around and after noon in many places short-term rain will fall, accompanied by thunderstorms, there will also be hail. The wind will be weak to moderate with a westerly component, temporarily strengthening and changing direction during thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures will be between 10° and 15°, and maximum temperatures between 22° and 27°.

On Wednesday, colder air will blow in with a strong wind from the northwest. Later in the day, the wind will weaken, and on Thursday it will orient itself from the northeast. Cloud cover will be variable, often significant.

On Thursday, light rain will fall in places, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions, and on Thursday there will be precipitation in more places in Southern Bulgaria. Temperatures will drop by 5-6 degrees.

On Friday, the wind will be from the south-southeast and it will be warmer. Sunny weather will prevail, with cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon. Short-term afternoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms will occur mainly in the southwestern regions.