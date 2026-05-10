Kaloyan Pargov: Duma can exist as a newspaper, but will and desire are needed

"Duma" can exist as a newspaper! I say this in connection with all the complaints I read about the last paper issue from May 1".

This is what he wrote on his Facebook page forBSP Acting Chairman and member of the BSP National Council Kaloyan Pargov.

Here is the rest of his statement:

"Last year, I presented to the Executive Board of the BSP National Council a plan for the preservation and revival of the original newspaper Duma.

Some of the members of the current Executive Bureau, who were also in the close leadership of the BSP at that time, are familiar with this plan.

The easiest thing is to stop the newspaper Duma.

The challenge is to preserve the symbol of the left-wing press in Bulgaria in this difficult period for the party.

We can do it, but we need will and desire!

As the people have said: "Duma does not make a hole, but for Duma one chases to the end."

The main factor for the closure of the newspaper is the financial situation of the BSP and the lack of state subsidies, which makes maintaining the paper edition and its distribution impossible.

The newspaper will continue to exist as an online publication through its website Duma.bg, where daily materials and analyses will be published.

„Duma“ began publication on April 4, 1990 as the successor to the newspaper „Rabotnichesko delo“. Its creator and first editor-in-chief is Stefan Prodev.