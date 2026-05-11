One of the favorites for the final victory in the Giro d'Italia race, Adam Yates, was unable to continue in the final stage.

Shortly before the start of the third stage today, it became clear that he was withdrawing due to a concussion as a result of yesterday's fall.

Another 32-year-old cyclist from the Giro d'Italia group is in “Pirogov” with a broken pelvis. Late Saturday evening, he was transported from the Veliko Tarnovo hospital.

Seven riders were injured in the mass fall yesterday in the area of the Lyaskovo village of Merdanya, 23 kilometers before the stage finish in Veliko Tarnovo. All were examined at the regional hospital.

It has been assessed that the condition of six of them does not require hospitalization and they have been released.

However, it is not known whether all of them will be able to continue competing in the Giro d'Italia.