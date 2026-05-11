Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Metro traffic on Line 3 is stopped between "Orlov Most" and "Hadzhi Dimitar"

Metro traffic on Line 3 is stopped between "Orlov Most" and "Hadzhi Dimitar"

This is necessary due to the construction and installation of a deviation in the track and the contact network of Line 3 - from "Shipka" Street through the "Slatina" neighborhood to "Tsarigradsko Shose" Boulevard

Май 11, 2026 07:12 62

Metro traffic on Line 3 is stopped between "Orlov Most" and "Hadzhi Dimitar" - 1
Vencislav Mihajlov Vencislav Mihajlov Author at Fakti.bg

In the capital, from today until June 20, no trains will run on metro line No. 3 in the section between "Orlov Most" and "Hadzhi Dimitar", BNT recalled.

This is necessary due to the construction and installation of a deviation in the track and the contact network of Line 3 - from "Shipka" Street through the "Slatina" neighborhood to "Tsarigradsko Shose" Boulevard.

The "Orlov Most" metro station will function as the final metro station for line No. 3. A temporary bus line No. M3 is being opened with a route from "Orlov Most" square to "Levski G" quarter.


Bulgaria