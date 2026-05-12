Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, May 12: Sunny hours, short but intense rainfall in the afternoon

At night, it will rain in some places, but by the morning the precipitation in most areas will stop.

Minimum temperatures will be between 10° and 15°, in Sofia – around 11°, and maximums between 22° and 27°, in Sofia – around 23°, along the Black Sea coast – from 19° - 20° on the northern coast, to 24° - 25° on the southern coast.

There will also be sunny hours, but around and after noon, in many places there will be temporarily intense precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorm activity. There is also a risk of local hail.

It will also rain in the mountains. There will also be thunderstorms. The wind will be moderate, from the west-southwest, in the higher parts - strong, from the west.

On Wednesday the maximum temperatures will drop significantly. It will be windy, more often cloudy, with precipitation, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions.

On Thursday, the wind will weaken, but it will remain mostly cloudy, with a greater probability of precipitation - in Southern Bulgaria.

On Friday and Saturday, there will also be sunny hours, but afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms are expected in many places in the country. There will also be conditions for hail.