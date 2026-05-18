Iliana Yotova after the visit to Baku: Everyone congratulated me with a happy bangaranga

President Iliana Yotova also commented on DARA's victory upon her return from Azerbaijan.

"I am returning from a huge forum in Baku and before everyone even greeted me and said good day in English, in French, in the local language even, the first thing was "Happy victory", happy "bangaranga". So I was one of the happiest people at this forum.

That's how everyone found out about Bulgaria and it was an occasion to ask me about the country, because there were representatives from very distant corners of the globe. I believe that we have all the opportunities and, above all, the ambition to present ourselves as brilliant hosts next year.", said the President of the Republic of Bulgaria.