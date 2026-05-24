Climatologist: The water that fell yesterday is as much as one of the large dams in our country

“The Yantra River has overflowed more than 10 times in 100 years. The reasons are always the same - intense rains, after which this water quickly flows into the riverbed“, said climatologist Simeon Matev on “This Sunday“.

“The problem yesterday was, on the one hand, that in just 30-40 minutes almost a monthly rainfall rate fell. The other problem is that this amount fell on a very large area“, he said, quoted by bTV.

According to him, the amount of water that came from the sky yesterday is equal to one of the largest dams in Bulgaria in terms of volume.

“This happens in other countries as well, not only in our country. The question is what is done after this, because these are lessons“, said the climatologist.

“In such a disaster, there is not one reason, but a set of reasons, and they are not only natural. There are also human errors“, he pointed out.

It is not expected to rain in the entire country in the coming hours.