"Vazrazhdane" wants black seals for two Macedonians who showed indecent gestures towards Radev and Yotova

„Vazrazhdane“ will send an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) with a request to impose black seals on two citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) for the Schengen area in connection with a video in which they show middle fingers to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, President Iliana Yotova and others.

This was announced on the sidelines of the parliament by MP Angel Georgiev from „Vazrazhdane“.

„Two Macedonian YouTubers from North Macedonia have shown middle fingers to Rumen Radev, Iliana Yotova and everyone else, as they say. We from „Vazrazhdane“ "We insist that the Foreign Ministry reacts at last, because there has been no reaction so far," Georgiev said. According to him, the video is from less than 24 hours ago.

„Something more - what we expect is that there will be sentences against them, because let's make a comparison with the Bulgarian Dragi Karov from the so-called North Macedonia, sentenced to one year suspended with three years of probation, for comments on Facebook," Georgiev also said. We expect them to be convicted too, because otherwise we see yet another thousandfold proof that the RSM is not reforming in any way and has no place in this form in the European Union, the MP said.

According to posts on social networks, the indecent gestures were shown during a live broadcast on the network - by two Macedonian journalists.

People's representative Petar Petrov commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's answer to Petrov's question from the regular parliamentary control earlier. "Today we asked the Prime Minister what is Bulgaria's long-term policy regarding the long-term arrangement of guaranteed water supply from Bulgaria along several rivers to Greece," Petrov said. According to the MP, no clear answer has been heard as to what the long-term policy will be, and that the commitment made in 1996 to provide 435 million cubic meters of water annually to Greece for free via the Mesta River will be respected.

During the inspection, the Prime Minister said that in the medium term, Bulgaria will continue to implement the declaration signed by the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov in 2025 and on its basis, the country will continue to conclude one-year agreements for the supply of certain amounts of water to Greece, which have the right to be changed depending on climate change. We did not hear how the interests of Bulgarian citizens will be protected, said Petar Petrov.

We from "Vazrazhdane" will continue to insist that Bulgaria first and foremost protect our own interests in the looming drought, the next low water level, which we will have this summer with reduced volumes of river inflow, said Petrov.