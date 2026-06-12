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Child injured in scooter accident has severe head injury

Child injured in scooter accident has severe head injury

He is in the intensive care unit of "Pirogov"

Jun 12, 2026 21:43 42

Child injured in scooter accident has severe head injury - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

One of the children injured in a scooter accident in the capital's "Boyana" district has a severe head injury, and the other has a broken collarbone and multiple abrasions. This was told to BTA by "Pirogov", where the children were transported. The victims underwent detailed examinations and tests.

After passing through a children's anti-shock room, one child was placed in a children's intensive care unit.

The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Two ambulances were immediately sent to the scene.

The children were riding a scooter. They fell after accelerating along the bike path in the direction of the "Boyana" district.


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