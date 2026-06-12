Child injured in scooter accident has severe head injury

One of the children injured in a scooter accident in the capital's "Boyana" district has a severe head injury, and the other has a broken collarbone and multiple abrasions. This was told to BTA by "Pirogov", where the children were transported. The victims underwent detailed examinations and tests.

After passing through a children's anti-shock room, one child was placed in a children's intensive care unit.

The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Two ambulances were immediately sent to the scene.

The children were riding a scooter. They fell after accelerating along the bike path in the direction of the "Boyana" district.