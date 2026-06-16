Carriers meet with Prime Minister Radev. Will there be a national protest?

The Union of International Carriers and organizations from the transport sector will talk today with Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The meeting is at the initiative of the Prime Minister and is related to the problems in the sector, because of which the carriers organized a national protest, which they canceled after the invitation to negotiations.

At today's meeting, carriers will present all controversial issues related to the increase in "Civil Liability" insurance and compensation for toll fees, which, despite the meetings held with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev and Transport Minister Georgi Peev, remain unresolved.

Because of today's meeting, carriers also postponed the planned national protest. They accept the invitation as a first step, as a more in-depth dialogue with the new government.

The industry expressed hope that the Bulgarian government will propose urgent measures to solve the critical problems in the sector, mainly related to fuel prices, the lack of state support and control over the insurance market.

The promised state aid of 25 million euros by the previous government, for which a notification from the European Commission is expected, has not yet been provided.

"And nothing has happened regarding this state aid. Has a notification been sent, has it been received, will it be provided? We are waiting for the dialogue with specifics. Although we are aware that the new government has many holes to fill, we expect to hear specifics and deadlines in order to calm the industry down," said Yordan Arabadzhiev, executive director of the Union of International Carriers.

They remain on full strike alert and in case there are no real commitments and working solutions to save the business after today's meeting, they will immediately announce new dates for effective protest actions throughout the country.