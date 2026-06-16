Woman in critical condition after being hit by electric scooter in Burgas

A 26-year-old woman is in serious condition after being hit by an electric scooter in Burgas. The incident occurred yesterday shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Chataldzha Street, the police reported.

According to initial data, the woman was walking in the area of a bus stop when she suddenly entered the bike lane. There she was hit by an electric scooter driven by a 45-year-old man.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian suffered a severe head injury. She was admitted to a Burgas hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries.