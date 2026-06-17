Iliyana Yotova will participate in the opening of Golden Harvest Lovech 2026

President Iliyana Yotova will visit the village of Drenov, where she will participate in the National Opening of the Harvest Campaign "Golden Harvest Lovech 2026".

The event is organized by the Association of Grain Producers in Lovech with the support of the national branch association.

The community center in the village of Goran will perform the ritual "harvesting" - these are women with sickles, as they once were. They will perform "harvest" from the block of wheat.

shares Simeon Simeonov, Chairman of the Grain Producers Association in Lovech.

"Golden Harvest Lovech 2026" will bring together agricultural producers and representatives of institutions to mark the beginning of the grain harvest. The event is dedicated to the efforts and work of Bulgarian grain producers, the symbolic meaning of the harvest, responsibility to the land and the country's food security